wrestling / News
Impact Hall of Fame & Countdown to Bound for Glory Livestream Online
October 21, 2023
The livestream for the Impact Hall of Fame ceremony and the countdown to Bound for Glory is now available online. The show starts at 7:30 PM ET, before the PPV begins proper at 8 PM ET.
