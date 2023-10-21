wrestling / News

Impact Hall of Fame & Countdown to Bound for Glory Livestream Online

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Don West Mike Tenay Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The livestream for the Impact Hall of Fame ceremony and the countdown to Bound for Glory is now available online. The show starts at 7:30 PM ET, before the PPV begins proper at 8 PM ET.

