Impact News: Hard to Kill 2021 Airing on AXS TV Today, Rebroadcast of Last Week’s Episode, Two-Month Offer For Impact+

– Impact Hard to Kill 2021 is airing tonight ahead on AXS TV of Impact Rebellion. The network is airing the Impact+ show, which took place in February, at 3 PM ET.

The show was headlined by Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann, Mosee, and Chris Sabin.

– AXS is also airing this past week’s episode of Impact at noon ET, followed by the Title vs. Title matches of Impact in 60.

– Impact is currently offering a promotion for two months of Impact+ to new subscribers. Prospective members can receive their two months by using the promo code REBELLIONX.