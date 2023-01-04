Impact Hard to Kill PPV Officially Sold Out

Impact’s next PPV is Hard to Kill later this month, and the show is officially sold out. Impact Wrestling posted to Twitter to announce that tickets to the January 13th show in Atlanta are all gone, but that tickets are still available for the post-PPV tapings.

The lineup for the show is:

* Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray

* Impact Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Elimination Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Heath & Rhino vs. Major Players vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus

* Impact Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Moose

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards