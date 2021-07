– Havok picked up a big win against Tasha Steelz as the two and their partners prepare for Impact Slammiversary. Havok, who is teaming with Rosemary for a shot at Fire N’ Flava’s Knockouts Tag Team Titles at the PPV, got the win over Steelz as you can see below:

– STeve Maclin got another squash match on tonight’s show, beating Kal Herro in short order: