Impact News: ‘Coming Soon’ Vignette Airs on Impact, Next Week’s Impact on 60, Turning Point 2012 Airing on AXS TV Next Week

– Impact Wrestling hinted at a new arrival next month, with a “Coming Soon” vignette airing during this week’s show. You can see the vignette below, which looks like backstage at a rock concert, and teases the arrival in April in the Impact Zone.

The vignette features a teased tagline with several letters missing, reading “__t’_ G__ ___d_.” It was reported last week that Taylor Wilde was returning to the company, and the tagline could conceivably be “Let’s Get Wilde.” PWInsider reports that the vignette is for a talent and not a location or event.

– Next week’s Impact in 60 will focus on Trey Miguel.

– AXS TV will air Turning Point 2012 next Thursday starting at 3 PM ET. That airing will lead into the first showing of Impact in its new timeslot at 7 PM ET on Thursday nights.