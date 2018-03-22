Impact News: Highlights From Fallah Bahh vs. Trevor Lee, Madison Rayne Excited to Find New Opportunities

– Impact Wrestling posted highlights from the opening match of Thursday’s epiosde, which saw Fallah Bahh face Trevor Lee. You can see the video below:

– Madison Rayne spoke with A Music Blog, Yea? about delving into new opportunities outside of Impact. Rayne said (per WZ’s Bill Pritchard), “I spent so many years at Impact [Wrestling] and I’m so grateful for every single second that I was there and continue to be, but I got into that little ‘bubble of comfort’ with those same girls. I didn’t do much outside of that for the longest time. Now that I’m having the opportunities that I am; I’m getting to go out and wrestle all of these girls who I’ve seen on Shimmer, or who I’ve seen on YouTube in different matches. It’s fun for me to get out there and mix it up with these girls, because by shaking it up a little bit, I’m learning again. I feel like you always need to be a student of the game in something like wrestling, so it’s really exciting for me and it’s reignited something in me too.”