Impact News: Kylie Rae Match Confirmed, Impact Plus, More

– Slammiversary 2019 has been added to the Impact Plus streaming service.

– PWInsider reports there will be a big media day on 10/10 in Los Angeles to push Bound for Glory and the move to AXS TV.

– Kylie Rae will challenge for the Zelo Pro Women’s Title at All Glory.

– The updated lineup for Impact Prelude To Glory 10/18 event features Michael Elgin & The North vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Rhino & Rob Van Dam, OVE vs. Impact Champion Brian Cage & Tessa Blanchard, and a six Knockouts Tag with Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood & Rosemary vs. Kiera Hogan & Madison Rayne & Knockouts Champion Taya. For ticket information, click here.

The updated lineup for Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory on 10/20 at the Odeum in Villa Park, IL:

*Impact Champion Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan.

*X-Division Champion Jake Crist vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. two more competitors TBA in a Ladder Match.

*Impact Wrestling Champion Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Tenille Dashwood.

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam & Rhino.

*Moose vs. Ken Shamrock.

*Michael Elgin vs. Naomichi Marufuji

*The Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & Aerostar & TBA.

*Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match.