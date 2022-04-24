Impact News: Steve Maclin Reportedly Set For Big Push, Deonna Purrazzo Set For Mexico Shows, JONAH Update

– Impact Wrestling is reportedly planning a notable push for Steve Maclin, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Maclin, who defeated Jay White and Chris Sabin at last night’s Rebellion PPV, is set for a “significant” push this summer and those in Impact have been very happy with his performance in Impact thus far.

Maclin is reportedly planned to face Tomohiro Ishii at today’s TV tapings.

– The site notes that despite losing the AAA Reina de Reinas Title to Taya Valkyrie last night, Deonna Purrazzo was still tentatively set for appearances in Mexico as of this weekend.

– Finally, JONAH is said to be working a per-appearance deal for Impact, and NJPW is his priority at this time.