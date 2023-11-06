IMPACT News: Will Ospreay’s Promo From Turning Point, Thursday’s IMPACT Main Events, More

– IMPACT posted a video of Will Ospreay’s address to the audience at Turning Point which you can find below:

“Whatever happens come February, just know…I am always going to be in your corner. I was born into wrestling as a TNA kid, I hope that there are people in this audience tonight that become TNA kids.” @WillOspreay addresses to crowd to close out #TurningPoint! pic.twitter.com/zfswJmVfCq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 5, 2023

– PWInsider listed the following matches for IMPACT Wrestling this week:

* Impact Wrestling Champion Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham * Tasha Steelz vs. Deonna Purrazzo * No DQ Match: Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve

– Revelree announced ticket sales for IMPACT’s Throwback Throwdown 4, described as:

IMPACT Wrestling confirmed today that Throwback Throwdown 4 is set for Saturday night, November 11, featuring the popular, over-the-top stars of the 1980s from the IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF).

– IMPACT announced details for both TNA Hard To Kill & Snake Eyes, with Titanium Package tickets now on sale:

Titanium Ticket Package Details Revealed for TNA Hard To Kill & Snake Eyes in Las Vegas

The Titanium Ticket Package for HARD TO KILL and the SNAKE EYES on Saturday & Sunday, January 14, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas are on sale at impactwrestling.com. Titanium is the premiere ticket packet for the TNA Wrestling shows, loaded with perks. Here’s some of what Titanium ticket buyers can expect in Las Vegas. Note: not all perks will be offered both nights and the Titanium ticket-package in Las Vegas is per night, unlike most past IMPACT Wrestling shows. * Front-row tickets for the Hard To Kill PPV on Saturday, January 13 or the Snake Eyes Extravaganza on Sunday, January 14, both at The Palms Casino Resort.

* First fans admitted into the building both nights. A representative from TNA will give you a wristband outside of the venue both nights; please wear it to help ID you for the various perks.

* A 10% discount on purchases made at the TNA Wrestling Merch Stand at The Palms. Be sure to show your wristband to sales associate.

* Mounted Event Poster

* Swag Bag with exclusive TNA Wrestling branded goodies.

* Commemorative Photo-Op after the show on Saturday.

* Commemorative Photo-op before the show on Sunday.

* Post-show raffle both nights.

– A donation campaign to support Joe Doering during his struggle with brain cancer is still ongoing here.

– A Muscle & Fitness article on Brian Myers “altercation” with a ringside spectator can be found here.