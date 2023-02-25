wrestling / News
Impact News: No Surrender Sold Out, AEW Star & More Backstage
February 24, 2023 | Posted by
– Friday night’s Impact No Surrender show was a sell-out event, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show, which took place at Samstown Live in Las Vegas, Nevada, was fully sold out.
– The site also reports that AEW star Scorpio Sky and Rancid frontman Lars Frederiksen were backstage visiting at the sho9w.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Mercedes Mone’s Deal With NJPW, How Many Dates She Has Left
- WWE Reportedly Changed Wrestlemania Plans For Brock Lesnar In Last Couple of Weeks
- The Undertaker Recalls Confronting Brock Lesnar At UFC 121, Says Dana White Didn’t Know It Was Happening
- Nikki Bella Says Vince McMahon Was Angry At Her For Diva Of The Year Win, Being Yelled At For Total Divas’ Success