Impact News: No Surrender Sold Out, AEW Star & More Backstage

February 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact No Surrender 2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Friday night’s Impact No Surrender show was a sell-out event, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show, which took place at Samstown Live in Las Vegas, Nevada, was fully sold out.

– The site also reports that AEW star Scorpio Sky and Rancid frontman Lars Frederiksen were backstage visiting at the sho9w.

Impact No Surrender, Jeremy Thomas

