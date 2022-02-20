wrestling / News
Impact News: Note On Morale After No Surrender, Scott D’Amore Cuts Promo to Live Crowd, TV Taping Tonight
February 20, 2022 | Posted by
– A new report has details on the morale backstage after last night’s Impact No Surrender. PWInsider reports that the morale was high at the show, with the feeling being that the show was pretty good from start to finish.
– The site notes that Scott D’Amore came out and cut a promo for the live crowd after the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Matt Cardona Jordynne Grace. D’Amore noted that since Cardona screwed the fans out of a finish, they could all get a free ticket for tomorrow’s taping or, if they already had such, a voucher for discounted merchandise.
– Impact is taping episodes of their weekly show tonight in New Orleans.
