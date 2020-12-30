wrestling / News

Various News: Impact Pays Tribute to Brodie Lee On Tonight’s Show, Mandy Leon’s 12 Days of Honor Pick Revealed

December 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brodie Lee Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling was the latest company to honor the late Brodie Lee, doing so on tonight’s “Best Of 2020” show. Tonight’s episode opened with a graphic paying tribute to Lee and dedicating tonight’s episode to him, as you can see below:

– ROH has released their latest full match as part of their 12 Days of Honor series, with Mandy Leon picking The Allure (Mandy Leon & Angelina Love) vs Sumie Sakai & Jenny Rose from ROH Unauthorized 2019:

