Various News: Impact Pays Tribute to Brodie Lee On Tonight’s Show, Mandy Leon’s 12 Days of Honor Pick Revealed
December 29, 2020
– Impact Wrestling was the latest company to honor the late Brodie Lee, doing so on tonight’s “Best Of 2020” show. Tonight’s episode opened with a graphic paying tribute to Lee and dedicating tonight’s episode to him, as you can see below:
Tonight's IMPACT is dedicated to the memory of Jon "Brodie Lee" Huber.
It's Tuesday. You know what that means. pic.twitter.com/pAxXDBbSyZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 30, 2020
– ROH has released their latest full match as part of their 12 Days of Honor series, with Mandy Leon picking The Allure (Mandy Leon & Angelina Love) vs Sumie Sakai & Jenny Rose from ROH Unauthorized 2019:
