Impact News: Impact Preview, Sienna Talks Bound For Glory, Amped Anthology Part III Airs This Week

– Here is the preview for tomorrow’s Impact…

* Sienna addresses the knockouts division

* Tag team champions oVe in action

* EC3 & James Storm vs. Texano & Fantasma

* Andrew Everett, Caleb Konely, & Trevor Lee vs. Sonjay Dutt, Petey Williams, & Matt Sydal

– Impact One Night Only GFW Amped Anthology Part III airs this week on PPV.

#AMPEDAnthology #Part3 Premieres on PPV Friday, 10.13 at 8PM EST/5PM PST. Don't miss the 3rd part of what has been an incredible series! pic.twitter.com/XcxOcQMNrt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 4, 2017

– Here is Sienna, hyping the November 5thBound for Glory PPV…