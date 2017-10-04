wrestling

Impact News: Impact Preview, Sienna Talks Bound For Glory, Amped Anthology Part III Airs This Week

October 4, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Sienna Impact

– Here is the preview for tomorrow’s Impact…

* Sienna addresses the knockouts division
* Tag team champions oVe in action
* EC3 & James Storm vs. Texano & Fantasma
* Andrew Everett, Caleb Konely, & Trevor Lee vs. Sonjay Dutt, Petey Williams, & Matt Sydal

– Impact One Night Only GFW Amped Anthology Part III airs this week on PPV.

– Here is Sienna, hyping the November 5thBound for Glory PPV…

