wrestling / News

IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation Show Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

March 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling IWPF Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The IPWF is set to run the show on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Impact that next Thursday’s show will feature the throwback parody that is the IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation. The IWPF will be the theme of the show following Impact Multiverse of Matches on Friday.

Announced for the show are Sex Ferguson, Chad 2Badd, Downtown Daddy Brown and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading