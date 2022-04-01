wrestling / News
IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation Show Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
March 31, 2022 | Posted by
The IPWF is set to run the show on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Impact that next Thursday’s show will feature the throwback parody that is the IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation. The IWPF will be the theme of the show following Impact Multiverse of Matches on Friday.
Announced for the show are Sex Ferguson, Chad 2Badd, Downtown Daddy Brown and more.
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Doubts She’ll Ever Return to the Ring, Discusses Her Father Retiring
- The Undertaker Recalls Infamous 1997 Interview With Vader in Kuwait
- Mick Foley On Scott Steiner Getting A Live Microphone At WWE Hall of Fame: ‘Anything Could Happen’
- Possible Spoiler On Talent Being Brought In For WrestleMania Weekend