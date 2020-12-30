Impact Reveals Final 2020 Awards in Match and Moment of The Year

The last of Impact’s Best of 2020 awards were revealed on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s show saw Josh Matthews and Scott D’Amore reveal the Moment and Match of the Year. The 2020 Moment of the Year was the entire Slammiversary PPV, while the match of the year was the Five-Man Match for the vacant Impact World Championship at that show featuring Eric Young vs. Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel.

The full list of 2020 Awards winners from Impact are below:

Wrestler of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo

Tag Team of the Year: The North

Knockout of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo

X-Division Wrestler of the Year: Ace Austin

Moment of the Year: Slammiversary 2020

Match of the Year: Eric Young vs. Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel (Slammiversary)