Impact Reveals New Knockouts Tag Titles Ahead of Hard to Kill
January 12, 2021
The new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions will be decided at Hard to Kill this weekend, and we got our first look at the titles on this week’s Impact Wrestling. During Tuesday’s show, Scott D’Amore appeared in a segment with the tournament finalists of Havok & Nevaeh and Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz to sign their contract. The segment revealed the design of the new titles, which you can check out below.
The titles were last seen on Impact back in 2013 before they were deactivated. The two finalist teams made their way through an eight-team tournament to get to the finals, which go down on Saturday’s PPV.
👀#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/72iQ6fOF4v
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2021
