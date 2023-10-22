Impact News: Sonny Kiss to Be Regular Going Forward, Knockout Tag Title Match Note

– A new report has an update on Sonny Kiss’ Impact status after her Bound For Glory debut last night. As reported, Kiss made her debut in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. PWInsider reports that Kiss will be a regular moving forward.

It should be noted that as of now, there is no word on whether she’s signed a deal with the company.

– The site also notes that the Knockouts Tag Team Championship match from last night’s show, with MK ULTRA defending against Tasha Steelz and Deonna Purrazzo, was moved to a pre-broadcast bout in order to give the Impact Hall of Fame ceremony the full Countdown broadcast. The match was taped and will be released online.