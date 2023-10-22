wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Wins Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Impact Bound for Glory, Sonny Kiss Debuts

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Bound for Glory jordynne Grace Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory had several surprises, but Jordynne Grace managed to pick up the win and get a title match. She noted that she plans to challenge for the Knockouts title at Hard to Kill in January.

The match featured several surprise entrants, including former AEW wrestler Sonny Kiss, who made her debut. Other surprises included Juventud Guerrera and the returning Matt Cardona. The full entrance order can be found below.

1. Jake Something
2. Eddie Edwards
3. Kenny King
4. Juventud Guerrera
5. Johnny Swinger
6. Gisele Shaw
7. Jody Threat
8. KiLynn King
9. Sonny Kiss
10. Bully Ray
11. Matt Cardona
12. Jordynne Grace
13. Eric Young
14. Joe Hendry
15. Brian Myers
16. Heath
17. Frankie Kazarian
18. Rich Swann
19. Jonathan Gresham
20. Dirty Dango

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Bound for Glory, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading