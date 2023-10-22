Jordynne Grace Wins Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Impact Bound for Glory, Sonny Kiss Debuts

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory had several surprises, but Jordynne Grace managed to pick up the win and get a title match. She noted that she plans to challenge for the Knockouts title at Hard to Kill in January.

The match featured several surprise entrants, including former AEW wrestler Sonny Kiss, who made her debut. Other surprises included Juventud Guerrera and the returning Matt Cardona. The full entrance order can be found below.

1. Jake Something

2. Eddie Edwards

3. Kenny King

4. Juventud Guerrera

5. Johnny Swinger

6. Gisele Shaw

7. Jody Threat

8. KiLynn King

9. Sonny Kiss

10. Bully Ray

11. Matt Cardona

12. Jordynne Grace

13. Eric Young

14. Joe Hendry

15. Brian Myers

16. Heath

17. Frankie Kazarian

18. Rich Swann

19. Jonathan Gresham

20. Dirty Dango