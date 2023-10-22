wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Wins Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Impact Bound for Glory, Sonny Kiss Debuts
The Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory had several surprises, but Jordynne Grace managed to pick up the win and get a title match. She noted that she plans to challenge for the Knockouts title at Hard to Kill in January.
The match featured several surprise entrants, including former AEW wrestler Sonny Kiss, who made her debut. Other surprises included Juventud Guerrera and the returning Matt Cardona. The full entrance order can be found below.
1. Jake Something
2. Eddie Edwards
3. Kenny King
4. Juventud Guerrera
5. Johnny Swinger
6. Gisele Shaw
7. Jody Threat
8. KiLynn King
9. Sonny Kiss
10. Bully Ray
11. Matt Cardona
12. Jordynne Grace
13. Eric Young
14. Joe Hendry
15. Brian Myers
16. Heath
17. Frankie Kazarian
18. Rich Swann
19. Jonathan Gresham
20. Dirty Dango
.@JUVENTUDGUERRE2 has entered the Call Your Shot Gauntlet! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/GDf5AhY6tV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
.@SonnyKissXO DEBUTS in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/YEXqhjLvcA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
.@TheMattCardona's Call Your Shot return doesn't go quite to plan. #BoundForGlory @bullyray5150 @SonnyKissXO pic.twitter.com/svRanv43ks
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
.@WWEKozlov is OUT OF CONTROL and he's not even in the match. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/6DwOvaSaub
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
.@JordynneGrace wastes no time – she's called her shot for the Knockouts World Championship at #HardToKill. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/OeewlCZ4vm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
