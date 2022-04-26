wrestling / News
Impact News: Turning Point 2009 Airing on AXS TV This Week, Ron Killings On Impact in 60
April 25, 2022
– AXS TV will air Turning Point 2009 ahead of this week’s Impact Wrestling. The schedule for this week’s show lists Turning Point, which was headlined by AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels, as airing at 3 PM before this week’s show.
– Also set for Thursday is the latest episode of Impact on 60, which will look at Ron Killings’ time in TNA.
