Impact News: Violent By Design Beats Briscoes & Josh Alexander, Old School Logo Used In Intro
– Violent By Design picked up a big win in the main event of tonight’s Impact Wrestling on the road to Slammiversary. Thursday night’s episode saw Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering beat The Briscoes and Josh Alexander. Young is set to challenge Alexander for the Impact World Title at the PPV.
.@Walking_Weapon and The Briscoes are ROLLING against Violent By Design. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/BsMihDx1HZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
This is what we've all been waiting for – @Walking_Weapon and @TheEricYoung facing off in a preview of #Slammiversary! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/M2QrL2gFbB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
.@SussexCoChicken has been UNLEASHED! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ruQdtuAEs0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
– Impact went old school for its intro on tonight’s show, using its 2004 logo as you can see below:
This is Wrestling Reinvented.
Check out the 2004 throwback intro to tonight's #IMPACTonAXSTV! #IMPACT20 pic.twitter.com/dfo1hfeYni
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
