wrestling / News

Impact News: Violent By Design Beats Briscoes & Josh Alexander, Old School Logo Used In Intro

May 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eric Young Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Violent By Design picked up a big win in the main event of tonight’s Impact Wrestling on the road to Slammiversary. Thursday night’s episode saw Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering beat The Briscoes and Josh Alexander. Young is set to challenge Alexander for the Impact World Title at the PPV.

– Impact went old school for its intro on tonight’s show, using its 2004 logo as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Violent by Design, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading