Impact News: Violent By Design Take Aim at Motor City Machine Guns, KUSHIDA Beats Rich Swann

– Violent By Design have a plan, as they’re focusing on the Motor City Machine Guns and then KUSHIDA. Eric Young told Joe Doering and Deaner to keep their attention on Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin and that KUSHIDA will be next, as you can see in the below segment:

– Speaking of KUSHIDA, he defeated Rich Swann in the main event of tonight’s show, and you can see some highlights below: