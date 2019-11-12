wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces No Surrender for Impact Plus in December, Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann Headlines
November 12, 2019
– Impact Wrestling has announced an Impact Plus special for December 7 with No Surrender. You can check out the announcement below.
The upcoming event will be headlined by an Impact World title match. Champ Sami Callihan will defend his title against Rich Swann. The event will be held in Dayton, Ohio on December 7.
.@TheSamiCallihan will defend the IMPACT World Championship against @GottaGetSwann on December 7th in Dayton at No Surrender! @PWRevolver
TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/zJBHA5Z3MM pic.twitter.com/gqkEuvkK7T
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 12, 2019
