Impact Wrestling Announces No Surrender for Impact Plus in December, Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann Headlines

November 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling No Surrender

– Impact Wrestling has announced an Impact Plus special for December 7 with No Surrender. You can check out the announcement below.

The upcoming event will be headlined by an Impact World title match. Champ Sami Callihan will defend his title against Rich Swann. The event will be held in Dayton, Ohio on December 7.

