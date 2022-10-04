Impact Wrestling Announces Titanium VIP Ticket Package for BOund for Glory Weekend

– Impact Wrestling has announced details on the Titanium VIP Ticket Package for Bound for Glory Weekend in Albany, New York this weekend. Here are the details:

Titanium VIP Ticket Perks for Bound For Glory Weekend in Albany

Here is what is included in the Titanium VIP Ticket Package for the upcoming shows in Albany, Friday & Saturday, October 7-8:

Front-row tickets for both nights.

First fans admitted into the arena; you will receive a wristband, so you are easily identified.

Ringside Commemorative Photo-op after the show on Friday.

Commemorative Photo-op with IMPACT stars before the show on Saturday.

1 Mounted Commemorative Event Poster.

Collectibles Packet with 3 autographed match-used canvas swatches and 3 8×10 photos.

Raffle tickets for Memorabilia Prizes. Drawing will be held after the show on Saturday night and the winner must be present. Prizes include a Match-Used Turnbuckle, Match-Used Ring-Skirt & a $100 ShopIMPACT Gift Certificate.

As always, thanks for your support of IMPACT Wrestling.