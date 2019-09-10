Anthem Media Still Working Out Details on Impact Wrestling Moving to AXS TV, Mark Cuban and Impact Talent React to AXS Sale, New Logo in the Works

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling parent company Anthem Media has acquired a controlling interest in AXS TV. The move will give Impact Wrestling a new broadcast TV home. According to PWInsider, the deals on when Impact will debut on AXS TV are still being worked out.

Per the report, Anthem Media and Impact will first have to figure out an end date for the show on Pursuit Network, along with hashing out marketing plans for the Impact move to AXS TV. Additionally, PWInsider notes that new logos are being designed for the new AXS TV era of Impact. One source says there will be a new green color scheme for the logo design.

Unfortunately, per the tweet below, AXS TV Publicity & Corporate Communications Cindy Ronzoni is no longer with AXS TV and has been let go from the company due to the Anthem sale.

Sadly today I was laid off from the AXS TV due to the sale. I had a wonderful six-year run there heading the PR efforts and am excited about new possibilities. If anyone needs a creative and innovative publicist – please let me know. #TCA19 — Cindy Ronzoni (@cindyronzoni) September 9, 2019

AXS TV co-owner Mark Cuban has also commented on the news, along with other TNA talents such as Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, and more. You can check out their tweets and reactions to the news below.

This is going to be a great partnership !!! https://t.co/L7IZc60raL — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 10, 2019

You’re welcome. Big Deals happen when you have #TheDRAW on the roster. Tell Billionaire Mark @mcuban I got some big ideas he should invest in.#NextWorldChamp https://t.co/Ubiy9J7Vyl — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) September 10, 2019