wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces #1 Contender’s Tournament For Tag Team Titles
Impact Wrestling is holding a tournament to determine the next challengers for the World Tag Team Championships. The company announced on Wednesday that a tournament will be held in the coming weeks to crown a new #1 contender team, with the winners getting a shot at the titles at Impact Emergence on August 27th.
The first match in the tournament takes place this week and sees The Rascalz face Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham.
An IMPACT Tag Team Championship number one contenders tournament will take place over the coming weeks with the winner getting a title shot at #Emergence! @TheTreyMiguel and @ZacharyWentz will face @SpeedballBailey and @TheJonGresham in the first tournament match on IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/nXrFExreq4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Addresses His Hiatus From WWE Following WrestleMania 39
- Vince McMahon and WWE Issue Statements on Federal Investigation Into McMahon
- Seth Rollins On Being Frustrated with WWE Creative Last Year, Says Plans Changed Week to Week
- Tony Khan Responds To Triple H’s ‘Secondary Promotion’ Comment, Says All In Match Announcements Begin Tonight