wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces #1 Contender’s Tournament For Tag Team Titles

August 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Tag Tournament Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is holding a tournament to determine the next challengers for the World Tag Team Championships. The company announced on Wednesday that a tournament will be held in the coming weeks to crown a new #1 contender team, with the winners getting a shot at the titles at Impact Emergence on August 27th.

The first match in the tournament takes place this week and sees The Rascalz face Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham.

