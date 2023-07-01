– Impact Wrestling held the second day of its Down Under Tour earlier today in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia at the Equex Centre. Results from the event are now available, via Cagematch.net:

* Inaugural OPW Heavyweight Championship Match: Adam Brooks beat Robbie Eagles to win the title.

* The Natural Classics (Steve Filip and Tome Filip) beat The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva).

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (c) beat Moose to retain the title.

* Eddie Edwards was victorious over Slex.

* Steph De Lander beat Killer Kelly.

* Frankie Kazarian beat Brian Myers.

* Impact World Tag Team Championships Match: The ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) (c) beat The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) to retain the titles.

* Impact Knockouts World Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) beat Gisele Shaw to retain her title.

Impact Wrestling also released the following video highlights from today’s show:

It's Main Event Time! The Knockouts World Championship is ON THE LINE! IF @GiseleShaw08 wins she will be added to @DeonnaPurrazzo vs @TheTrinity_Fatu to make it a 3-Way Match at #Slammiversary!#DownUnderTour #VisitWagga pic.twitter.com/nPaNs5uI4z — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2023





