Impact Wrestling Edits Su Yung vs. Havok Due to Twitch Restrictions, Unedited Version Online (Video)
Twitch’s terms and conditions required an edit to tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, but the content you missed is now online. An Undead Realm match between Su Yung and Havok took place on tonight’s show and Impact revealed that the match had to be edited due to Twitch’s restrictions on violent content.
As you can see below, Impact released the unedited version on their YouTube account. The move comes after Impact was banned for a week on Twitch in January over the Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes and Jennifer Barlow segment that aired was deemed too racy.
Some of the more gory elements of the Undead Realm had to be removed from the Twitch airing tonight, you can see the full unedited version now on YouTube! https://t.co/HHNaMwOKOo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2020
