Brackets Revealed for Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles Tournament, Former WWE Wrestlers Set To Debut

The brackets for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles Tournament were revealed at Turning Point tonight. The tournament will begin this Tuesday on Impact Wrestling on AXS TV with a winner being crowned at the January 16th Hard to Kill show.

Killer Kelly is set to make her Impact debut in the tournament. Kelly was part of NXT UK and the 2018 Mae Young CLassic. She will be teaming up with Renee Michelle who has also worked in WWE in the past and is married to Drake Maverick. Sea Stars will also make their Impact debuts in the tournament.

The Knockouts Tag Team Titles previously ran from 2009 to 2013.

Here are the teams that are set for the tournament:

* Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards

* Havok and Nevaeh

* Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle

* Jordynne Grace and TBA

* Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz

* Sea Stars

* Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee

* Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary