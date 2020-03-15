wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Lockdown Venue Shuts Down, Alternate Venue Being Looked For
Impact Wrestling and Border City Wrestling have lost their venue for Lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. BCW announced on Friday that St. Clair College, the host for Lockdown, has canceled all events due to Coronavirus prevention efforts until early April. That includes Lockdown, which was scheduled for March 28th.
The statement adds:
We are currently exploring all available options for the event to take place while also taking into consideration public safety and guidelines from the health professionals.
Please keep checking this page for further updates.
For those who have already purchased a ticket and would like a refund, please contact your original point of sale.
