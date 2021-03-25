Impact Wrestling Moving to Thursday Nights on AXS TV

– It’s official, Impact Wrestling is moving to Thursday nights on AXS TV. Impact confirmed the news today, announcing that IMPACT! on AXS TV will be moving to Thursday starting April 8.

The news comes following recent reports that NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights, the night in which Impact currently airs on AXS, starting April 13 following WrestleMania 37. As a result, it appears Impact is moving away from Tuesday, so the show will not have to air head to head with NXT on the USA Network.

Additionally, Impact’s debut Thursday night show will feature a six-man tag team main event match. It will be Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) facing Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, and Willie Mack. Here’s the full announcement from Impact: