Backstage Update on Schedule Move for NXT TV

– According to a report from PWInsider, multiple sources have stated the the WWE production schedule for April 2021 lists the weekly NXT TV show for Tuesday nights on every week following WrestleMania. Previously, there appeared to be questions surrounding NXT moving to Tuesday nights due to rights negotiations for the NHL, but it now appears that the Tuesday move is definitely happening after all.

The first episode on Tuesday nights will reportedly happen on Tuesday, April 13. This will be the first post-WrestleMania 37 edition of NXT. NXT will then air on Tuesday night from that point on for the USA Network.

This move would potentially put AEW Dynamite unopposed from a live WWE wrestling program on Wednesday nights. However, it would also put the WWE developmental show on the same time as Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. PWInsider noted that AXS TV would in this case likely shift Impact to Thursday nights, so the show will remain unopposed from WWE.