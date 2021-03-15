Update On NXT Possibly Moving To Tuesday Nights

It was previously reported that due to the NHL’s negotiations with NBC hitting a roadblock, it may turn out that WWE will not have to move NXT to Tuesday nights after all. But a new report from PWInsider states that is exactly what they plan to do. According to the report, several sources confirmed the first episode of NXT after Wrestlemania will be on Tuesday, April 13. WWE has still not responded to the rumors but their production calendar has NXT set for April 13.

If this happens, not only will it move NXT away from AEW Dynamite, but it will put them into direct competition with Impact Wrestling. There’s no word on if AXS will keep Impact on Tuesdays if NXT moves to that day.

It would also mean that there will be nine straight days of programming from WWE during Wrestlemania week, including the RAW before Wrestlemania, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, two nights of NXT Takeover, Smackdown, both nights of Wrestlemania, the RAW after Wrestlemania and NXT.