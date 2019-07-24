wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Negotations With AXS TV Reportedly Fall Through, Anthem Expressed Interest In Buying AXS

July 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

It was reported earlier this month that Impact Wrestling had been in talks with AXS TV to move their program to the network after their deal with Pursuit expires later this year. Now, Fight Oracle on Twitter has revealed that the talks have apparently fallen through.

AXS initially turned down Impact, but then Impact owners Anthem Media reportedly expressed interest in buying AXS TV at one point. AXS, meanwhile, is not interested in a buyout. It also notes that things are reportedly ‘unstable’ at Anthem and employs are ‘on edge’.

