Impact Wrestling Negotations With AXS TV Reportedly Fall Through, Anthem Expressed Interest In Buying AXS

It was reported earlier this month that Impact Wrestling had been in talks with AXS TV to move their program to the network after their deal with Pursuit expires later this year. Now, Fight Oracle on Twitter has revealed that the talks have apparently fallen through.

AXS initially turned down Impact, but then Impact owners Anthem Media reportedly expressed interest in buying AXS TV at one point. AXS, meanwhile, is not interested in a buyout. It also notes that things are reportedly ‘unstable’ at Anthem and employs are ‘on edge’.

Some news regarding the rumored @AXSTV + @IMPACTWRESTLING deal. AXS declined Impact’s interest. Impact/Anthem then floated buying AXS from AEG, Mark Cuban, R Seacrest Media, CBS +CAA. I don’t know how they could afford it. Would need huge private equity $. Seems like a Hail Mary — Fight Oracle (@fightoracle) July 24, 2019

AXS is not interested in exploring a buyout with Anthem. Things appear very unstable at Anthem Media. Employees on edge. — Fight Oracle (@fightoracle) July 24, 2019