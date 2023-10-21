wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Arnold Schwarzenegger Thanks Frankie Kazarian, BFG Turnbuckle & Ring Skirt, Upcoming DVD Release

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kazarian Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian noted that he purchased Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, on the way to Chicago for Bound for Glory. Schwarzenegger responded to Kazarian’s X post and wrote, “Thank you! I’ve heard it’s the perfect airplane read.” You can view that exchange below:

ShopImpact.com has a Bound for Glory turnbuckle and ring skirt bundle available for $400.

PWInsider reports that pre-orders are also available for the upcoming DVD release of Bound for Glory 2023.

