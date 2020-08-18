wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Emergence Lineup & Preview Videos, Impact in 60 Note

August 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Emergence

As noted, Impact Wrestling presents Night One of Emergence tonight on AXS TV. The show will air at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North for the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Titles
* Moose vs. Trey Miguel for the TNA World Heavyweight Title
* Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. TJP for the Impact X-Division Title
* The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae

Impact also released some preview for the tag title match between The Motor City machine Guns and The North and the title matches set for tonight. Those videos are available below.


– Emergence will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60. This week’s episode will showcase Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle’s feud.

