Impact Wrestling News: James Mitchell And Others Backstage, More Impact Plus Events Set, Lineup For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
– James Mitchell was backstage at last night’s TV taping for more ‘Undead Realm’ vignettes.
– Matt Striker and CZW owner DJ Hyde were also backstage.
– Impact will hold a live Twitch special on June 9 called Digital Destruction in St. James, Long Island. There was previously a House of Hardcore date announced at the venue.
– There will be another special on Impact Plus on July 5 called Bash at the Brewery at the Freetail Brewery in San Antonio, TX.
– Here’s the lineup for next week’s episode:
*Rob Van Dam vs. Ethan Page.
*OVE vs. Tommy Dreamer & X-Division Champion Rich Swann & Willie Mack & Fallah Bah.
*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne.
*Impaxt Tag Team Champions LAX vs. Moose & Josh Alexander.
