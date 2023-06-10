wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Promos From Against All Odds, Video Highlights
– Impact Wrestling released the following backstage promo videos from last night’s Against All Odds event:
EXCLUSIVE: @joehendry is STILL Digital Media Champion! #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/mTWgs242XJ
EXCLUSIVE: @SuperChrisSabin is a 9 TIME X Division Champion!#AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/cquNrbv8ab
Seek respect. Not attention. #AgainstAllOdds https://t.co/p5JSQvr0BY
EXCLUSIVE: @TheTrinity_Fatu and @DeonnaPurrazzo made one hell of a Tag Team at #AgainstAllOdds! pic.twitter.com/aHjUkx5Ifu
– Video highlights from the event are also available: