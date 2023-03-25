wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Tommy Dreamer Snaps After Sacrifice Loss, Jody Threat Coming to Impact, Sacrifice Video Highlights
March 25, 2023 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released a video of an emotional Tommy Dreamer following last night’s Sacrifice event. You can check out that video below:
EXCLUSIVE: @THETOMMYDREAMER SNAPPED after tonight's Busted Open match with @bullyray5150! #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/TSF7mbfas4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2023
– Impact has announced that Jody Threat is coming to the company:
.@JodyThreat is coming to @IMPACTWRESTLING!#Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/Sm8BCcWyJK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2023
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s
