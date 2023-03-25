wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Tommy Dreamer Snaps After Sacrifice Loss, Jody Threat Coming to Impact, Sacrifice Video Highlights

March 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tommy Dreamer Impact No Surrender Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling released a video of an emotional Tommy Dreamer following last night’s Sacrifice event. You can check out that video below:

– Impact has announced that Jody Threat is coming to the company:

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s





