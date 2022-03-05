wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Updated List Of Upcoming Taping Dates, Details On Upcoming Content for AXS TV
March 5, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider has an updated list of the upcoming Impact Wrestling tapings and PPV specials. They include:
March 6: TV taping at Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY
March 18: TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia
March 19: TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia
April 1: Multiverse of Matches and IPWF double header at Wrestlecon in Dallas
April 23: Rebellion at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY
April 24: TV taping at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY
– This Thursday’s classic TNA PPV on AXS TV will be Lockdown 2010. The PPV that airs on March 17 will be Sacrifice 2011.
– This Thursday’s Impact in 60 will look at Scott Hall. The episode that airs on March 17 will focus on Eric Young.