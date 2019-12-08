wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling No Surrender Won’t Stream Live on Impact Plus
Impact Wrestling has announced that tonight’s No Surrender event will not be available live on Impact Plus due to technical problems.
The post on Twitter reads: “Due to technical difficulties, No Surrender will not be available live on IMPACT Plus. You can still watch live on @FiteTV and we’ll endeavor to have the VOD available on @IMPACTPlusApp as soon as possible after the show.”
The event is happening right now. The card features:
* Tyler Matrix vs. Trey Vs. Logan James
* Madman Fulton vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Brian Cage vs. Acey Romero vs. Willie Mack (Hoss Fight Scramble)
* Madison Rayne vs. Rosemary
* Michael Elgin vs. Larry D
* Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards (Tables Match)
* Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Havok (Impact Knockouts Match)
* Sami Callihan (c) vs. Rich Swann (Impact World Championship Match)
* Desi Hit Squad vs. OVe vs. The Rascalz
You can live on FITE here: https://t.co/AVRIiikkux
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 8, 2019
