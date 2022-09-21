Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Lou D’Angeli on New Role, Gisele Shaw vs. Hyan on BTI

– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will open tomorrow night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV.

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently hired former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli in a full-time executive capacity. D’Angeli recently updated his LinkedIn on the role:

“I want to thank Gregory Nortman, Stu Halberg, Jed Weitzman, Chris Zaber, Kurt Schneider, and the entire team at Logitix for welcoming me aboard earlier this year. I can’t say enough good things about Logitix from their leadership to the platform…it’s truly a special place to be part of. With that said, I have accepted a new role at Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. as VP, Marketing for the Anthem Sports Group with a focus on IMPACT Wrestling, INVICTA MMA as well as collaborating with their other owned assets including AXS TV, Gravitas, Fite Network, and more! I am thrilled for this opportunity and want to thank many of you for your support and positivity over the last couple of years and beyond. The people who unconditionally come through…are the people that matter. Have a great day!”

– Gisele Shaw faces Hyan on Before The Impact tomorrow night: