Impact Wrestling Had Reportedly Made Offer To CM Punk

Before CM Punk made his return to WWE last night, he had reportedly been considering a major offer from Impact Wrestling. As you surely know by now, Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series on Saturday night. As has been reported, that deal came together quickly and according to PWInsider, before it did Punk was considering a “major money offer” made by Impact.

The site notes that they spoke with sources in Impact last night after Punk’s return and were told that Punk was “amazing” during his discussions, which included dealing with top executives in Impact such as Scott D’Amore and Lou D’Angeli. Sources in the company believed at one point that they were very close to getting him and at one point had hoped he would appear at Bound For Glory as part of the announcement that Impact was returning to TNA. Obviously that didn’t happen, but the conversations continued after the PPV. People in the company hoped they could bring Punk in full-time but realized the reality of the matter and that Punk could make big money in WWE, and were happy for him.

Several Impact talents told the site that they appreciated the time Punk spent with them when he visited at the tapings in Chicago, which included Punk giving advice to talent.

The report also notes that, while this probably goes without saying, Punk was never at any point set to return to AEW and was never scheduled to be the “Devil” plaguing MJF.