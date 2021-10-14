wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Preview: Christian Cage & Josh Alexander Bound for Glory Summit
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Impact programming will begin at 7:00 pm ET with Before The Impact.
Tonight’s show will feature a Bound for Glory summit between Christian Cage and Josh Alexander and also a Battle Royal. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* BTI: Hernandez w/ Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh
* Battle Royal: Winner enters 20th in Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory, Runner-Up enters No. 1
* Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin
* X-Division Title Tournament: El Phantasmo vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack
* Savannah Evans vs. Lady Frost
* VSK vs. Rich Swann
* Christian Cage & Josh Alexander Bound for Glory Summit
Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 showcasing the Best of Ace Austin. You can also check out a preview for tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV below:
TODAY IS #IMPACTonAXSTV DAY! pic.twitter.com/yA9DjRhz15
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Top Dolla Calls Out ‘The Competition’ For ‘Trying To Look Cool’, The Young Bucks Respond
- Becky Lynch Reflects On Main Eventing WrestleMania 35, Whether She Was Satisfied With Her Title Reign
- CM Punk Is Excited to See AJ Mendez Working With WOW, Encouraged Her To Talk To Jeanie Buss
- Velvet Sky Disputes D-Von Dudley Explanation For Why He and Bully Ray Don’t Do Business