Impact Wrestling Preview: Christian Cage & Josh Alexander Bound for Glory Summit

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Impact programming will begin at 7:00 pm ET with Before The Impact.

Tonight’s show will feature a Bound for Glory summit between Christian Cage and Josh Alexander and also a Battle Royal. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* BTI: Hernandez w/ Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh

* Battle Royal: Winner enters 20th in Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory, Runner-Up enters No. 1

* Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin

* X-Division Title Tournament: El Phantasmo vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack

* Savannah Evans vs. Lady Frost

* VSK vs. Rich Swann

* Christian Cage & Josh Alexander Bound for Glory Summit

Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 showcasing the Best of Ace Austin. You can also check out a preview for tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV below: