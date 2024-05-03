Matthew Justice Announced For MLW Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling has announced that Matthew Justice will take part in the Battle Riot match at the event of the same name on June 1. The winner of the match gets a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Justice joins Matt Riddle, Ernest Miller and Sami Callihan in the match.

Matthew Justice is ready to riot!

The former MLW World Tag Team Champion known for his no fear hardcore style is gearing up to unleash havoc in the most unpredictable environment in MLW: the Battle RIOT.

With a track record of thriving amidst chaos and demonstrating an unmatched threshold for pain, Justice is primed to dominate in the Battle RIOT. In a 40-wrestler fight where rules are thrown out the window and plunder is fair game, Justice’s mastery of hardcore brawling positions him as a formidable force to be reckoned with.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entriants… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

