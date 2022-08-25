Impact Wrestling Preview: Knockouts Tag Team Title Match, Vincent vs. Josh Alexander

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV later tonight at 8:00 pm EST. Also, Before The Impact will stream on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact! Plus starting at 7:30 pm EST.

Tonight’s show features the team of VXT (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo) defending the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace. Also, Vincent faces Josh Alexander in a non-title match. PWInsider reports that the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title bout will kick off tonight’s Impact Wrestling main card. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: VXT (Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazo) (c) vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace

* Mike Bennett vs. Karl Anderson

* Violent by Design vs. KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns

* Jessicka makes wrestling debut

* Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch

* Vincent vs. Josh Alexander

* BTI: Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice vs. Hikuleo & Ace Austin

Also, AXS TV will air TNA No Surrender 2011 at 3:00 pm EST. The new Impact programming block starts at 7:00 pm EST with this week’s Impact in 60, featuring the best of Sabu.