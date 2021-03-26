Impact Wrestling Quietly Cancels Xplosion

Earlier this month, it was reported that Impact Wrestling had paused production of their weekly secondary series Xplosion, although at the time it was just on an “extended hiatus.” Now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Impact has quietly cancelled the series and it will not be returning. As previously noted, the decision to put the show on hold to begin with was to focus on the new series Before the Impact, which airs, obviously, before Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

Xplosion first aired on November 27, 2002 and aired on Impact+ and through various international TV outlets.