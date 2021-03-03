Impact Wrestling Pauses Production Of Weekly Xplosion Series

PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling has indefinitely halted production of their secondary series Xplosion, although at this time it has not be cancelled. The decision was made to put the series on “extended hiatus” and focus more on Before The Impact. The new series on AXS TV has aired three episodes so far.

Xplosion first aired on November 27, 2002. Other than international TV outlets, it’s mostly been relegated to Impact+.