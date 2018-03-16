Impact Wrestling Rating Rises to Tie 2018 High, Viewership Up

– The rating and audience for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling were back up, with the demo rating tying the 2018 high. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 350,000 viewers, up 42% and 8% from last week’s 0.07 and 325,000 viewers. The demo rating is the same as the 0.10 from two weeks ago that was the high point since July of last year, with the viewership slightly down from an audience of 365,000 two weeks ago.

Impact ranked #119 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. The NCAA Tournament dominated the night, filling the whole of the top ten cable originals list with the late primetime game at #1 (0.93 demo rating, 2.472 million viewers).