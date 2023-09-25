wrestling / News

Last Thursday’s Impact Wrestling Drops Slightly in Viewership, September Up Year-Over-Year

September 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gail Kim Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling was down very slightly in viewership from last week. The show had 106,000 viewers, a tiny drop from last week’s 107,000. It had a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is even with last week.

Another interesting note for Impact is that September 2023 viewership is up year-over-year from 2022. This is the fourth consecutive month Impact has been up year-over-year.

