Impact Wrestling Running Best Of Shows to Conclude 2020
December 15, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is going on a hiatus for new content for the next two weeks as they run their yearly two-part “Best Of 2020” episodes to close out the year. Impact announced during Tuesday night’s show that the December 22nd and December 29th episodes of Impact will be Best Of shows and will feature their yearly awards voted on by fans.
The company will resume new content starting on January 5th with a go-home show before Impact Genesis on January 9th. The January 5th episode will feature Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards.
